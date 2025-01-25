That film, which is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, has previously had writers attached including Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, all of whom have left the project.

However, now a new writer is drafting a version of the script, George Nolfi, who has previously written the screenplays for Ocean's Twelve, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Adjustment Bureau and The Banker.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney

Details of the film's plot are currently unknown, although Ridley told Deadline in 2024 that she knows "bits and bobs" about the sequel, and that there will be "an introduction of new characters".

The Rey movie was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, alongside a film about "the first Jedi to wield the force" from James Mangold.

Another film was also confirmed to be coming from Dave Filoni, focusing on an "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Filoni's film is expected to bring together the stories told in Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew - although little has been heard about it for some time.

Regardless of that movie's development, the Mandalorian will be seen on the big screen for the first time in his own film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set to be released on 22nd May 2026.

