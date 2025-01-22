If the film does come to fruition, it will arrive after Star Wars' next foray onto the big screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set for release on 22nd May 2026.

That will be the first Star Wars film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, with a number of Disney Plus streaming series having filled the gap.

As for when Levy's film would arrive in cinemas, that's currently less certain, although there is an untitled Star Wars movie on Disney's release calendar for 17th December 2027.

Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Eric Charbonneau/Disney via Getty Images

As well as directing Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy is known for directing the Night at the Museum franchise, Free Guy and The Adam Project, as well as executive producing and directing episodes of Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Gosling has most recently been seen in The Fall Guy, Barbie and The Gray Man, and has been nominated for an Oscar three times – for Barbie, La La Land and Half Nelson.

When it comes to Star Wars, there are a number of other film projects at various stages of development, with directors including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, James Mangold and Taika Waititi.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus shows that are in production include Andor season 2, which will be that show's final run, and Ahsoka season 2.

