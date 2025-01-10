Game of Thrones legend confirmed to replace late Ray Stevenson in Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2
The actor suddenly passed away mere months before the show's premiere.
Lucasfilm has found a replacement for late actor Ray Stevenson on its Star Wars streaming show Ahsoka, with Game of Thrones star Rory McCann set to step into the shoes of fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll.
The character is an adversary of the titular Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who survived Order 66 by turning to the dark side, allying himself with Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).
The writers of Ahsoka seemed to have big plans for Skoll, if the Ahsoka season 1 ending was in any indication, but these were called into question following the tragic and sudden passing of Stevenson in May 2023, aged only 58.
Fans had wondered whether the character would be written out of the story – an approach previously taken with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson in Gen V – but we now know that won't be the case.
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that McCann will be playing the role of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2, which is yet to have a confirmed production start date, but is currently in development under returning showrunner Dave Filoni.
McCann is best known to viewers around the world for his intimidating turn as The Hound in Game of Thrones, but has other notable credits in Hot Fuzz, Jumanji: The Next Level and Gladiator II as well as recent Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles.
Towards the end of season 1, Skoll was separated from his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and appeared to be straying onto a new path, encountering monuments to the godlike embodiments of the force that originated in an arc of the Clone Wars.
It was a connection that intrigued longtime followers of Filoni's Star Wars stories, which now seems almost certain to be picked up in the forthcoming second season, which does not yet have a release date.
Ahsoka season 1 was a major performer for Disney Plus in 2023, with the first episode clocking up 14 million views in its first five days of release, while the series later scored nominations at the Creative Arts Emmys and SAG Awards.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.