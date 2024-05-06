Filming on the second season of Prime Video's The Boys spin-off was subsequently postponed, and producers have now confirmed that they have a new start date, having made changes to the storyline to "honour Chance and his legacy".

In a statement on the show's official social media accounts, the Gen V producers wrote: "As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory.

"We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to refract our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honour Chance and his legacy this season."

Alongside his role in Gen V, Perdomo was best known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Sabrina Spellman star Kiernan Shipka called him "the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine" following his tragic passing.

She wrote: "As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer, which he often did. Thanks Chance).

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Perdomo also had roles in children's TV series such as Hetty Feather and Moominvalley, and took over the role of Landon Gibson from Shane Paul McGhie in the After series of films.

Gen V is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

