Sharing a selection of images of herself and Perdomo, Shipka wrote: "Chancey Pants. Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…

"As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer, which he often did. Thanks Chance).

"His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Perdomo starred as Sabrina's cousin Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is based on the Archie comic books of the same name.

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina and Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix

News of Perdomo's death was announced on Saturday (30th March) via his publicist, who confirmed that the actor had died in a motorcycle accident.

The statement, shared with CBS, read: "His insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him. His warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."

Perdomo also starred as Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off series Gen V on Prime Video, with the makers of the hit show saying in a statement following the news of his tragic passing: "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

"For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

They continued: "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Production on the new series of Gen V has been delayed indefinitely.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, who produce Gen V, also said in a statement: "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."