A statement, shared with CBS, read: "His insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him. His warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."

No further details of the accident or cause of death have been announced.

Born in 1996 in Los Angeles, Perdomo grew up in Southampton and studied law after leaving school.

He began his acting career in 2017 with a part in the CBBC series Hetty Feather, before going on to star as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix supernatural series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is based on the Archie comic books of the same name.

He also played Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series Gen V on Prime Video, while film credits include After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

The makers of Gen V said in a joint statement following the tragic news of Permodo's passing: "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

They continued: "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which produce Gen V, also said in a statement: "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

The Boys cast members Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid were among those to share the aforementioned statements on their Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who portrays Gen V's Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, paid tribute to Permodo on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, describing him as a "great friend".

"This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in Gen V. RIP Chance".

Gen V co-star Dan Beirne, who played social media advisor Jeff, wrote on his Instagram Story: "I spent probably five days with him but it was enough to know he was so funny and talented and generous and joyful. His smile lit up a room."