Stevenson, who died in May 2023 aged 58 years old, played the role of Baylan Skoll – a fan favourite in the Star Wars series as the mystery surrounding the Dark Jedi and his past became one of the show's most compelling arcs.

Ivanna Sakhno, who stars as Baylan's apprentice Shin Hati, posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram as episode 8 was released on Disney Plus.

The photo shows the John Charles Dollman painting The Wolves Pursuing Sol and Mani, attached with the caption: "For my friend Ray. Forever your Wolf. x"

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in Ahsoka. Disney Plus/LucasFilm

Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, commented under the post and wrote: "Grateful for you always Ray. Thank you for deepening and enriching every moment. You will forever inspire."

Morgan Elsbeth star Diana Lee Inosanto added: "To Ray, our 'Poetry in Motion', May we always be reminded of you when we look to the stars," while Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo added a heart emoji alongside an infinity symbol.

In Stevenson's final scene in Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll is seen standing near statues of the Mortis Gods, making it clear that is what he has been searching for all season – a power beyond the Jedi and Sith.

The statues are of the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, the three Force gods introduced in Clone Wars.

Following Stevenson's death earlier this year, a tribute was also posted on the official Star Wars website.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart," it read.

"His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent."

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.

