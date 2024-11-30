Law stars as a mysterious "Force user" named Jod Na Nawood, although many have speculated that his character may turn out to be someone already familiar to us in the Star Wars canon.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Law said: "He will keep you guessing. He's multi-faceted and many things to many people, he goes by lots of names."

He added: "There's always a pressure when there's lots of discussion, because you always think, 'Well, I hope they're not disappointed!'

"He's a survivor, and this keeps you guessing right until the end. There's a long way to go yet."

As a Star Wars fan himself, fan reaction is clearly very prominent in his mind, telling us: "I hope [fans] like him as a character.

"There's a lot! He's a complicated person, so there's lots to get to know about him. The pressures are high and the fans take this very seriously. I'm very aware that they take it very seriously and can be quite divided.

"There are different sects within the huge fan audience of Star Wars. So I just hope that they're embracive and enjoy him and enjoy it."

It might surprise fans to discover that Skeleton Crew is the first time Law had been approached for a Star Wars project, with the actor explaining: "I grew up with this. It was a huge part of my childhood.

"But I felt so lucky to be approached with this particular one. I love that using the kids as protagonists sort of linked it somehow to the relish, the innocence that we all feel when we saw it for the first time as kids. I just think that's a stroke of genius from Jon and Chris.

"They wrote this wonderful part with all this possibility. So I'm glad I wasn't approached until now."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT.

