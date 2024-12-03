Jude Law is the main adult star in the series, portraying a mysterious force-sensitive individual who takes the kids under his wing, while Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Nick Frost (How to Train Your Dragon) are among the other big names.

Amid a time of uncertainty for the Star Wars franchise, fans are intrigued to know what the future holds for Skeleton Crew and its charming characters – here's everything we know so far about a potential season 2.

Will there be a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew season 2?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm/Disney

Disney is yet to announce whether Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will return for a second season.

Initially pitched as a limited series, the door is open to more episodes according to The Hollywood Reporter, which said in an October 2024 investigation that Lucasfilm considers the show viable for possible renewal.

Of course, that will hinge on how it performs commercially, with big viewing figures necessary to warrant the financial investment that a second season would require.

Notably, The Mandalorian is the only live-action Star Wars show on Disney Plus to run for multiple seasons, with others staying limited or getting cancelled (see: The Acolyte), so precedent is not on the side of Skeleton Crew.

We'll update this page when more information comes in on the future of the series.

When could a potential Star Wars: Skeleton Crew season 2 be released?

If Skeleton Crew were to be renewed for a second season, it could be some time before we see it pop up on Disney Plus.

The first season only filmed for approximately five months up to January 2023, but spent an unusually long time in post-production, with the premiere coming almost two years later.

Given the age of the central characters is relevant to the plot of the show, Disney Plus would presumably want to fast-track a second season if Skeleton Crew gets renewed – or perhaps write a time-jump into the show.

In any case, we wouldn't expect any potential follow-up to arrive before winter 2026.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could appear in a potential Skeleton Crew season 2?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm

If Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were renewed for a second season, it's likely that most of the cast members would return for another spin around the galaxy. Here's a refresher on the key players:

Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers plays Wim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern

Kyriana Kratter plays KB

Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel

Tunde Adebimpe plays Wendle

Kerry Condon plays Fara

Nick Frost as the voice of SM-33

Marti Matulis plays Vane

Jaleel White plays Gunter

Fred Tatasciore plays Brutus

Mike Estes plays Pax

Dale Soules plays Chaelt

What could happen in a potential Skeleton Crew season 2?

That's difficult to say until such time as the season 1 finale drops, but broadly, we'd expect to see more trials for the young heroes as they grow up in a dangerous, ever-changing galaxy.

Is there a trailer for a potential Skeleton Crew season 2?

Alas, there's no Skeleton Crew season 2 trailer just yet – but here's a clip from the first season for an insight into the new series.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.