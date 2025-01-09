Stephen Fry confirmed in cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
The popular broadcaster and actor has been revealed as the voice of a mysterious character in the ongoing Disney Plus series.
One of the big mysteries in the ongoing Disney Plus Star Wars series Skeleton Crew has been around the identity of the Supervisor, the ruler of the planet At Attin who has been frequently mentioned but never heard from – until now.
In the recently aired seventh episode, we finally got to hear from the character, and it turns out he's being played by a very familiar face (or voice): Stephen Fry.
Although we don't directly see him in the events of the latest instalment, Fry's unmistakable voice is heard making an announcement during the episode, and it is confirmed in the end credits that it is indeed the former QI host taking on the role.
His brief appearance came via a public announcement after the Onyx Cinder approaches the planet, although he is a little dishonest about exactly what is going on while telling the citizens that all non-essential work will be temporarily paused as a result of the arrival.
"Citizens of At Attin, this is the Supervisor speaking," he is heard saying. "An Emmisary is arriving for a shipment, all non-essential work is suspended until offload is complete. Thank you, that is all."
That's all we hear from him on this occasion, but we expect that now his voice has been heard for the first time that we'll be seeing more from the Supervisor in the final episode next week, especially given Jod now looks set to come face to face with him.
Read more:
- The Last of Us confirms season 2 release window with chilling new teaser
- Severance creator reveals "crazy" pilot moment cut by Ben Stiller
There have even been a few fan theories floating about that suggest Fry could also be playing Tak Rennod, the legendary pirate who previously found At Attin but never returned.
Earlier, Jod had found a hologram from Tak, but his face was deliberately obscured, leading some fans to speculate that Tak and the Supervisor are in fact one and the same.
Either way, we expect we'll get some answers in next week's finale...
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.