Although we don't directly see him in the events of the latest instalment, Fry's unmistakable voice is heard making an announcement during the episode, and it is confirmed in the end credits that it is indeed the former QI host taking on the role.

His brief appearance came via a public announcement after the Onyx Cinder approaches the planet, although he is a little dishonest about exactly what is going on while telling the citizens that all non-essential work will be temporarily paused as a result of the arrival.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

"Citizens of At Attin, this is the Supervisor speaking," he is heard saying. "An Emmisary is arriving for a shipment, all non-essential work is suspended until offload is complete. Thank you, that is all."

That's all we hear from him on this occasion, but we expect that now his voice has been heard for the first time that we'll be seeing more from the Supervisor in the final episode next week, especially given Jod now looks set to come face to face with him.

There have even been a few fan theories floating about that suggest Fry could also be playing Tak Rennod, the legendary pirate who previously found At Attin but never returned.

Earlier, Jod had found a hologram from Tak, but his face was deliberately obscured, leading some fans to speculate that Tak and the Supervisor are in fact one and the same.

Either way, we expect we'll get some answers in next week's finale...

