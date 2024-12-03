Jude Law leads the adult cast of Skeleton Crew as a Jedi who survived Order 66 (yes, another one), and comes to the aid of a group of children who inadvertently wind up halfway across the galaxy on a ship they discover (à la Star Trek: Prodigy).

The first two episodes landed on Disney Plus today, getting the series off to a charming start, but they're sure to leave Star Wars fans eager for the next chapter in the franchise's latest entry.

Here's when you can tune into more from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 3 will be released at 12am (PT) or 8am (GMT) on Tuesday 10th December, exclusively on Disney Plus.

Following the show's double-bill premiere, the series is set to follow a weekly release schedule for the remainder of its run.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release schedule

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+

If you want to mark your calendars for each instalment of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, here's when you can expect them to appear on your Disney Plus home page:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 1 – Tuesday 3rd December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 2 – Tuesday 3rd December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 3 – Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 4 – Tuesday 17th December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 5 – Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 6 – Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 7 – Tuesday 7th January 2025 at 8am (GMT)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 8 – Tuesday 14th January 2025 at 8am (GMT)

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

The synopsis, courtesy of Disney, reads: "Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law.

"Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer

Check out the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew below for a tease of what's to come!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes weekly.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.