Under the wing of mysterious force user Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), they attempt to make it home in one piece while their parents also get to work devising a plan to track them down.

BAFTA winners Law and Kerry Condon are among the adult stars appearing in the series, joined by comedy legend Nick Frost as a brand new addition to the large roster of quirky Star Wars droids.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast – including details on each character and where you might have seen these actors before.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast – Full list of actors and characters

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney+

Here's an overview of the key players in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Keep scrolling for a more detailed breakdown of each character and the actors playing them.

Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers plays Wim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern

Kyriana Kratter plays KB

Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel

Tunde Adebimpe plays Wendle

Kerry Condon plays Fara

Nick Frost as the voice of SM-33

Marti Matulis plays Vane

Jaleel White plays Gunter

Fred Tatasciore plays Brutus

Mike Estes plays Pax

Dale Soules plays Chaelt

Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm

Who is Jod Na Nawood? Jod is a force-sensitive individual who encounters the stranded young Skeleton Crew and attempts to help them get home. At the time of writing, little has been revealed about the character, with some fans theorising that he is another Jedi who escaped Order 66 and others suggesting that he was never formally trained. We'll know more soon.

What else has Jude Law been in? Law is known for numerous successful films including The Talented Mr Ripley, The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes, Fantastic Beasts and Captain Marvel. On the small screen, he played scheming Lenny Belardo/Pope Pius XIII in The Young Pope and its sequel The New Pope, while he's also known for surreal Sky thriller The Third Day.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers plays Wim

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Wim? Wim is a kid whose quiet life is far too boring to satisfy his buzzing imagination – that is, until he comes across an extraordinary discovery that catapults himself and a few peers into a wild, galaxy-spanning adventure.

What else has Ravi Cabot-Conyers been in? Cabot-Conyers has previously been seen in short-lived Netflix comedy #BlackAF. He also provided the voice of Antonio in Disney animation Encanto.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Fern? Fern is the rebellious daughter of a New Republic official, who becomes a leader to the stranded Skeleton Crew. Embodying elements of both Han Solo and Princess Leia, she keeps a cool head in situations that would make others panic.

What else has Ryan Kiera Armstrong? Armstrong is best known for roles in Netflix's Anne with an E and Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Red Tide. Her film projects include Stephen King adaptations It: Chapter Two and Firestarter, plus Marvel flick Black Widow and Chris Pratt action blockbuster The Tomorrow War.

Kyriana Kratter plays KB

Kyriana Kratter plays KB in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is KB? KB is one of Fern's closest friends, who is a more introverted soul, but able to be a voice of reason when the moment calls for it. Her visor is also capable of some useful tricks.

What else has Kyriana Kratter been in? Kratter has previously appeared in Disney Channel sitcom Bunk'd.

Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel

Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Neel? Neel is one of Wim's closest friends, who also finds himself whisked away on their unexpected adventure across the galaxy.

What else has Robert Timothy Smith been in? It's been a busy year for Smith, who has recently appeared in Paramount Plus festive flick Dear Santa and Apple TV+ comedy-drama Wolfs. Previously, he'd had guest roles in Mythic Quest and Good Girls.

Tunde Adebimpe plays Wendle

Tunde Adebimpe stars in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Wendle? Wendle is Wim's father, who wants him to achieve highly at school. When his son suddenly goes missing, Wendle snaps into action to track him and his friends down.

What else has Tunde Adebimpe been in? Adebimpe is a double-threat, known for his work as both an actor and a musician. He has been a member of rock band TV on the Radio for more than two decades, while also finding time for screen roles in The Girlfriend Experience, Perry Mason, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marriage Story and Twisters.

Kerry Condon plays Fara

Kerry Condon stars in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Fara? Fara is Fern's mother and an official with the New Republic. When their kids go missing, she teams up with Wendle in a desperate bid to find them.

What else has Kerry Condon been in? Condon earned high praise for her performance in 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin, earning an Academy Award nomination and BAFTA win for the work. She is also known for playing Stacey in Better Call Saul, Molly in Ray Donovan, and the voice of AI assistant FRIDAY in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nick Frost as the voice of SM-33

SM-33 in Skeleton Crew and actor Nick Frost. Disney Plus/Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is SM-33? SM-33 is an eccentric droid who sends the kids off on their grand adventure and is often able to provide some much-needed comic relief.

What else has Nick Frost been in? Frost became famous for his collaborations with actor Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright, namely Channel 4 sitcom Spaced and the 'Cornetto Trilogy' comprised of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. He has gone on to take roles in Doctor Who, Truth Seekers and The Nevers, as well as Florence Pugh's Fighting with My Family.

Marti Matulis plays Vane

Vane in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, actor Marti Matulis. Disney Plus/P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Who is Vane? Vane is a pirate previously seen in Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, where he and his gang came to blows with Din Djarin over their occupation of Nevarro. Now, it appears he'll be causing fresh trouble for the Skeleton Crew.

What else has Marti Matulis been in? Matulis is something of a specialist in playing otherworldly beings under prosthetics, with other credits including Piggy Man in American Horror Story, The Monstrosity in Smile and the Devil Therapist in Evil.

Jaleel White plays Gunter

Jaleel White plays Gunter in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Who is Gunter? Gunter is a member of Vane's gang of pirates.

What else has Jaleel White been in? White is best known for playing Steve Urkel in the '90s sitcom Family Matters, a character who became wildly popular in the US – inspiring numerous spoofs and references over the years. He is also known for the original Sonic the Hedgehog cartoon series, game show Total Blackout, Disney revival Raven's Home and Adam Sandler drama Hustle.

Fred Tatasciore plays Brutus

(L-R) Brutus in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Fred Tatasciore photographed at an event. Disney Plus/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Who is Brutus? Brutus is another member of Vane's crew.

What else has Fred Tatasciore been in? Tatasciore is a prolific voice actor, with numerous credits across animation and video games. Recent work includes Marvel's Midnight Suns, Batman: Arkham Shadow and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew streams on Disney Plus.

