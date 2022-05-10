1984's Firestarter, adapted from his 1980 novel of the same name, is by no means the best known – or for that matter, best-reviewed – of those films, but almost four decades after its release, it's now getting the reboot treatment.

The works of Stephen King have inspired more great films than just about any other novelist – with the list of greats based on his work encompassing everything from The Shining and Carrie to Stand by Me and The Shawshank Redemption.

Zac Efron leads the cast for the new film, which follows a young girl who possesses an unusual gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction – and has come to the attention of a shadowy federal agency that wishes to manipulate her talent for their own ends.

If that's piqued your interest and you're wondering how and when you can watch the film, then read on for all the information you need below.

How to watch Firestarter

In the UK, the film will be given an exclusive theatrical release, opening in cinemas around the country from Friday 13th May 2022.

That will be the only way of viewing the film in this country for the time being – with further announcements regarding a streaming release likely to follow in the future.

Is Firestarter streaming?

While the film is not currently available on any UK streaming services, American audiences will be able to watch the film in the comfort of their own homes via the streaming service Peacock.

The film will arrive on the platform simultaneously with the theatrical release date – giving US viewers the choice of whether to see the film at the cinema or at home.

Is there a Firestarter DVD and Blu-ray release date?

As yet, no physical media release has been announced – but we'd expect DVD and Blu-ray copies of the film to be made available eventually, most likely a few months after the theatrical release.

When we have more concrete information, we'll update this page accordingly.

Firestarter trailer

You can watch a trailer for the film below – which shows Zac Efron's Andy McGee trying to help her daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) repress her unusual ability, and teases some of the carnage that follows.

