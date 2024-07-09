Tonight, The Great British Sewing Bee has been bumped by the Euros semi-final match between Spain and France, which is sure to be a nail-biter as that coveted trophy starts to feel within reach.

However, fans of the wholesome series won't have to wait long for the next instalment, with The Great British Sewing Bee episode 8 now scheduled to air at 9pm on Wednesday 10th July on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Euros might well be heating up, but so too is Sewing Bee, which reaches its quarter-final this week, where the five remaining contestants are challenged to make garments inspired by divas past and present.

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be on hand to assess their efforts, while former Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe is overseeing the proceedings as per usual.

Of course, some may choose to record this week's episode or catch up later via iPlayer as it clashes with the ITV broadcast of England's next Euro 2024 match, which sees the team go up against the Netherlands (kick-off at 8pm).

Kiell Smith-Bynoe presents The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions

Euro 2024 has proven to be a rollercoaster ride for England fans, with the team on the verge of being knocked out by Slovakia last month in the round of 16, until a goal by Jude Bellingham in the 94th minute and a Harry Kane header in extra time saw them safely through.

They followed up that victory with a penalties win against Switzerland on Saturday, which sent them through to the semi-final, keeping hope alive that it may very well be coming home.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs tomorrow, Wednesday 10th July, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

