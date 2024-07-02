Fans of the Sewing Bee need not worry, however, as this week's episode will now air tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd July) at 9pm instead, taking The Repair Shop's original slot.

The BBC schedules are currently chock-a-block with Wimbledon tennis coverage, as well as Euro 2024, although tomorrow and Thursday do not have any football matches.

Tonight's final round-of-16 game at the Euros – Turkey v Austria – is airing on ITV1, while Today at Wimbledon airs on BBC Two at 9pm.

Earlier today, it was announced that Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Wimbledon's singles draw, though he's still set to compete in the doubles alongside brother Jamie in what will be his final tournament.

Andy Murray. Getty Images

The Scottish player was forced to pull out due to a back injury, which saw him undergo a recent surgery to remove a spinal cyst. This Championships will be his last, his representatives confirmed.

Tennis isn't the only sport playing havoc with TV schedules. The Euros have resulted in a major switch-up for EastEnders' regular schedule, with some days missing episodes and others featuring double bills.

As both sports tournaments continue into the summer, and with the Olympics set to begin later in the month, further schedule changes are expected to affect regular programming in the coming weeks.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Wednesday 3rd July on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

