Gabby Logan will lead coverage of the Group A match from Cologne Stadium, with commentary by Steve Bower and James McFadden.

It is unclear on what date The Repair Shop will return to its usual slot, with BBC One airing the Prime Ministerial Debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer from 8:15pm on Wednesday 26th June.

There will be a Repair Shop broadcast at 8:15pm on Tuesday 25th June, although it is a repeat of an episode first aired in 2022.

The Repair Shop isn't the only BBC programme to face a change in scheduling, with EastEnders moving to BBC Two for two nights next week.

The schedules for Tuesday 25th June and Wednesday 26th June confirm that BBC One will air France v Poland and Ukraine v Belgium respectively from 4:30pm, meaning the evening BBC News broadcasts will air from the later time of 7:10pm.

As a result, on both the Tuesday and Wednesday, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC Two.

This will be followed by a switch back to BBC One on Thursday 27th June, with episodes airing that day and on Friday 28th June at 7:30pm.

Both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are also facing a scheduling shake-up over on ITV1.

The Repair Shop is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

