EastEnders' altered schedule confirmed as BBC makes changes for Euros
As BBC One makes way for the Euros, EastEnders will have a different home.
EastEnders fans will have to rearrange their plans slightly as the BBC has confirmed its schedule changes to make way for the Euros 2024.
In newly-confirmed schedules for the week commencing Monday 24th June, the BBC soap will have a change in location as it moves to BBC Two during the football.
The schedules for Tuesday 25th June and Wednesday 26th June sees England vs Slovenia, Denmark vs Serbia and Netherlands vs Austria, as well as France vs Poland, respectively, meaning the soap will now air on BBC Two on those two days.
On both the Tuesday and Wednesday, EastEnders will air at 7:30pm on BBC Two.
This will be followed by a switch back to BBC One on Thursday 27th June, with episodes airing that day and on Friday 28th June at 7:30pm.
This is quite the change in schedules, as EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One, with an iPlayer release at 6am.
In the coming weeks, fans will see Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) grow suspicious over the death of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).
Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is left reeling after she comes face-to-face with sexual predator Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), and Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) new friend Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel) may be up to no good.
EastEnders isn't the only soap that has been disrupted due to the football, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street facing a scheduling shake-up.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
