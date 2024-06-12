EastEnders' Sharon Watts makes big decision in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Wednesday 12th June 2024.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's EastEnders episode (12th June 2024), currently available on BBC iPlayer.*
Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) made a big decision ahead of Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) funeral in the latest episode of EastEnders.
After taking Keanu's killer, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), to an AA meeting and forcing her to sober up, Sharon turned her attention to her young son Albie (Arthur Gentleman), who she still hadn't told of Keanu's death.
Albie still believes Keanu to be his father, despite last year's twist that Sharon's ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is in fact the real daddy.
Sharon saw Albie making a special Father's Day card, and struggled to tell him that Keanu was never coming home – also resolving to stay away from the funeral and grieving mother Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) wrath.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Family friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) opened up about how his adoptive son Arthur Fowler Jr (Rocco Brenner) had taken the news of birth father Kush Kazemi's (Davood Ghadami) death, explaining that kids understood things much more than adults realised.
Sharon found the strength to speak to Albie properly, telling Albie that Keanu was now an angel who couldn't come back. Albie asked if Sharon would give his daddy the Father's Day card in Heaven, and Sharon promised that she would.
Later, Linda gave Sharon a cuddly toy for Albie, donated from Linda's son Ollie (Harry Farr) in a thoughtful gesture that mirrored Sharon's support when Mick (Danny Dyer) was presumed dead.
Sharon revealed that she was planning to attend Keanu's funeral after all for the sake of her son, but how will Karen react to her presence? Will Sharon and Linda crack under the pressure of their horrific secret?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs emotional revelation and decision for Bianca Jackson in early BBC iPlayer release
- RadioTimes.com Soap Awards reveals 2024 nominations
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- 5 EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway and Phil Mitchell grow suspicious over Keanu’s murder
- EastEnders’ Tony Clay on ‘lost’ Callum’s suspicions of The Six and Ben’s absence
- EastEnders spoilers as Cindy Beale has realisation over Junior after secret passion
- EastEnders airs troubling scenes for Linda Carter in early BBC iPlayer release
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.