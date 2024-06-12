After taking Keanu's killer, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), to an AA meeting and forcing her to sober up, Sharon turned her attention to her young son Albie (Arthur Gentleman), who she still hadn't told of Keanu's death.

Albie still believes Keanu to be his father, despite last year's twist that Sharon's ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is in fact the real daddy.

Sharon saw Albie making a special Father's Day card, and struggled to tell him that Keanu was never coming home – also resolving to stay away from the funeral and grieving mother Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) wrath.

Family friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) opened up about how his adoptive son Arthur Fowler Jr (Rocco Brenner) had taken the news of birth father Kush Kazemi's (Davood Ghadami) death, explaining that kids understood things much more than adults realised.

Sharon found the strength to speak to Albie properly, telling Albie that Keanu was now an angel who couldn't come back. Albie asked if Sharon would give his daddy the Father's Day card in Heaven, and Sharon promised that she would.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts and James Bye as Martin Fowler with Albie in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Linda gave Sharon a cuddly toy for Albie, donated from Linda's son Ollie (Harry Farr) in a thoughtful gesture that mirrored Sharon's support when Mick (Danny Dyer) was presumed dead.

Sharon revealed that she was planning to attend Keanu's funeral after all for the sake of her son, but how will Karen react to her presence? Will Sharon and Linda crack under the pressure of their horrific secret?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

