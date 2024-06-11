Download your free Euro 2024 wall chart from Radio Times
Prepare for Euro 2024 with our free, downloadable wall chart to keep track of all the big games and TV details.
Euro 2024 has arrived with the usual swell of excitement, over-the-top ambitions and rampant optimism swirling across the land.
Football fans will be treated to a bumper festival of 51 matches to savour across the month-long spectacle in Germany.
With so much action to come, keeping track of it all can be a challenge. That's where we come in.
Follow the link to download our Euro 2024 wall chart, complete with group stage games, knockout round information and the all-important TV details to help you tune in to every match.
England fans' wave of optimism was somewhat quelled in the final week of preparations after being defeated 1-0 by Iceland, who failed to qualify for Euro 2024, in their final warm-up friendly.
The Three Lions boast one of the most talented squads in the tournament, and Gareth Southgate is under pressure to make them tick.
Scotland head into the competition with the honour – and trepidation – of featuring in the opening match against hosts Germany.
The Tartan Army will travel in their thousands across Germany to support their team with well-founded optimism they can escape a tricky Group A situation.
The tournament begins on Friday 14th June and runs until Sunday 14th July. Sit back, relax, savour every moment of it. Summer football is back.
