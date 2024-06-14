During the interview, May said of the final episode of The Grand Tour: "I’m not allowed to tell you what date it’s coming out, so I won’t say that it’s September. I can say anything I want now, frankly."

May also spoke on the emotional nature of the filming and recording for the final episode, and said he didn't expect to ever make another series about cars with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. Prime Video

He said: "I recorded today the last piece of voice-over I will ever record for The Grand Tour – and therefore in that whole legacy of Grand Tour, Top Gear and the few things I did before that.

More like this

Read more:

"We’ve done it for nearly 22 years – a lot longer than we thought we would. I thought, when I started doing it in 2003 or 2004, that this was a bit of a laugh. Maybe it’ll last a few years.

"And, here we are, grey and wizened and sagging. And we’ve only just stopped doing it. It’s quite remarkable."

We already know that the final episode of The Grand Tour will be set in Zimbabwe, though little else is known about what we can expect.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

May previously said he "wouldn’t rule out" a reunion with Clarkson and Hammond in another show, but added that "you do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit".

He continued: "I have been doing it for 20 years plus, and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long."

The Grand Tour: Sand Job launched globally on Friday 16th February on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.