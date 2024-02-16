Asked what's next for him by RadioTimes.com, the TV presenter said: "I'm off on a mountain bike adventure in the Himalayas this year in August with one of my brothers."

It comes after after the news that Jeremy Clarkson had made the decision to quit the series, admitting he's "done everything you can do" when it comes to cars.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson in The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. Prime Video

Clarkson said: "I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car."

More like this

There are just two specials of The Grand Tour remaining, including Sand Job, which launched on Amazon Prime Video today (Friday 16th February), and features the trio heading to the remote African country of Mauritania to test out cheap modified sports cars as they follow in the footsteps of the Paris-Dakar rally.

Read more:

Speaking ahead of the launch, Richard teased a "surprise" in Sand Job, saying: "There was there was a surprise arrival in [the] minefield, because it's [Mauritania] still on the red list in terms of travel, and the last thing you want in or near a minefield is a surprise."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job launched globally on Friday 16th February on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.