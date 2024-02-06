Well, now we can see the expansive and beautiful terrain for ourselves in the new trailer, which gives us a lengthy look at what's to come.

There are sand dunes, beaches and vast vistas aplenty in the clip, with the trio also navigating minefields, camels and some seriously fast cars.

Following in the footsteps of the Paris-Dakar Rally, their journey doesn't look like the easiest as they navigate the challenges of driving modified, cheap sports cars through Mauritania.

Will they be able to make it without one of the cars packing it in? We'll just have to wait and see.

Watch the trailer for The Grand Tour: Sand Job below:

The new episode follows The Grand Tour: Eurocrash, and will be the penultimate special before the eventual final episode, which will take place in Zimbabwe.

While a release date for the final outing is yet to be released, it is expected to land on our screens sometime this year, with the news of the closing episodes coming after Clarkson announced that he had made the decision to quit the series.

As for what to expect in Sand Job, the official synopsis for the episode reads: "In the remote African country of Mauritania, our trio follow in the footsteps of the legendary Paris-Dakar Rally.

"Instead of bespoke Dakar racers, the boys must complete their journey in cheap modified sports cars.

"Their journey begins with the world’s longest train and sees them tackle the killer Sahara and perilous river crossings, whilst protecting their precious fuel bowser from exploding."

Richard Hammond recently revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com that there are some surprises in store for Sand Job, with the presenter teasing that amid the ongoing pranks between the trio, there were some other concerns to navigate.

He said: "There was a surprise arrival in [the] minefield, because it's [Mauritania] still on the red list in terms of travel, and the last thing you want in or near a minefield is a surprise.

"There was a scary encounter with some Ebola-carrying bats. My car, the Aston Martin, was the troublesome one of the bunch, because it comes from an era when cars were just becoming intelligent... and that gave me no end prompt."

