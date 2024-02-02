The Grand Tour announces penultimate episode and confirms release date
The boys are headed to Mauritania!
For their penultimate adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond head to Africa and it'll no doubt be an outing to remember.
The Grand Tour: Sand Job will see the trip head to the remote African country of Mauritania, where they follow in the footsteps of the Paris-Dakar rally – but, of course, there is a twist.
The group must complete their journey in cheap modified sports cars instead of bespoke Dakar racers, and their journey begins with the world's longest train.
Battling scorching temperatures and unforgiving sand terrain, filming this special was a true test for both the presenters and their cars.
The episode will be available to watch on Prime Video on Friday 16th February, and comes after the news that Jeremy Clarkson has made the decision to quit the series.
In an interview with The Times, Clarkson explained that his reason for leaving the show was largely down to having already "done everything you can do" when it comes to cars.
He said: "I've driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."
As for the final Grand Tour special, the trip will be heading to Zimbabwe and the episode is expected to air later this year.
The Grand Tour: Sand Job launches globally on 16th February on Prime Video.
