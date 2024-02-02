The group must complete their journey in cheap modified sports cars instead of bespoke Dakar racers, and their journey begins with the world's longest train.

Battling scorching temperatures and unforgiving sand terrain, filming this special was a true test for both the presenters and their cars.

The episode will be available to watch on Prime Video on Friday 16th February, and comes after the news that Jeremy Clarkson has made the decision to quit the series.

In an interview with The Times, Clarkson explained that his reason for leaving the show was largely down to having already "done everything you can do" when it comes to cars.

He said: "I've driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in Mauritania filming for The Grand Tour: Sand Job Prime Video

As for the final Grand Tour special, the trip will be heading to Zimbabwe and the episode is expected to air later this year.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job launches globally on 16th February on Prime Video.

