"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," a statement released by the player's representatives announced.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Andy and Jamie Murray. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The news comes almost two decades after Andy's first Wimbledon. Since that first appearance in 2005, he has returned 14 times and won the Championships twice, once in 2013 and then again in 2016.

The 37-year-old was forced to pull out from Queens two weeks ago and underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst. Unfortunately, he was unable to recover in time for his first round match, which would have seen him face Czech Republic's Tomas Machac.

Belgian David Goffin is set to take his place in the draw, while Andy will still compete in the doubles alongside his brother Jamie – marking a first for the pair at SW19.

In the wake of the news, Wimbledon also released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Andy – we’re sorry to hear you won’t be playing singles this year," it read. "But we are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us.”

