Unseeded star Markéta Vondroušová stunned the world as she made a run all the way through to win the women's tournament.

The 2024 competition begins with a raging battle for supremacy in the men's game, with Alcaraz, who won the French Open in June, and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner both ahead of Djokovic, who has experienced a mixed bag of results in 2024.

Iga Świątek maintains a strong grip on the women's game as world No. 1, but will face inevitably stern competition in the shape of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Wimbledon 2024 TV coverage live from SW19.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 1st July 2024.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Qualifying for the event took place from Monday 24th June until Thursday 27th June.

How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2024 in the UK

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button.

Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Wimbledon TV schedule

All coverage live on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament. Individual courts available from 11am most days on iPlayer and Red Button until the close of play.

Monday 1st July

10:30am-12:15pm (BBC Two)

12:15pm-1pm (BBC One)

1pm-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Tuesday 2nd July

11am-12:15pm (BBC Two)

12:15pm-1pm (BBC One)

1pm-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Wednesday 3rd July

11am-12:15pm (BBC Two)

12:15pm-1pm (BBC One)

1pm-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Thursday 4th July

11am-7pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

7pm-9pm (BBC One)

Friday 5th July

11am-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Saturday 6th July

11am-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Sunday 7th July

11am-9pm (BBC Two)

12:15pm-5pm (BBC One)

6:30pm-9pm (BBC One)

Monday 8th July

11am-9pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

7pm-9pm (BBC One)

Tuesday 9th July

11am-8pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Wednesday 10th July

11am-8pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Thursday 11th July

11am-8pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Friday 12th July

11am-8pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

Saturday 13th July

11am-12:30pm (BBC Two)

2pm-6pm (BBC One)

6pm-8pm (BBC Two)

Sunday 14th July

11am-12:30pm (BBC Two)

1pm-6pm (BBC One)

6pm-9pm (BBC Two)

Wimbledon 2024 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Friday 12th July

Final: Sunday 14th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 11th July

Final: Saturday 13th July

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.