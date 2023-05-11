Young prodigies have come to the fore, tournaments have been sent into disarray by deportations and bans, the World No.1 ranking has changed hands a whopping seven times, and who can forget saying goodbye to arguably the face of men’s tennis, Roger Federer?

There’s been plenty of movement in men’s tennis over the last 12 months.

Where does that all leave us? Who are the finest players on the ATP tour as 2023 continues at speed?

Compiling such a list as this is no small feat. How do you weigh up legacy versus consistency, or a clay court versus hard court specialist?

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have played remarkably less tennis than the chasing pack in recent times but unquestionably remain among the most talented players on tour.

RadioTimes.com brings you the best tennis players in the world currently playing on the men's tour, based on their form, recent success and overall talent.

10. Félix Auger-Aliassime

Félix has threatened to shed his prodigy tag many times and he carries more than enough prowess on the court to do so.

There are few on the tour who possess a more natural all-court game than the Canadian, and while it may be tempting to believe he hasn’t lived up to the ‘hype’, he is amazingly still only 22. His ceiling remains sky high.

9. Taylor Fritz

The American top dog has shown rapid improvement over the last year or so, making him one of the most dangerous players on the tour. He followed up the biggest title of his career in Miami last year by securing a maiden place at the end of season ATP Finals.

With a forehand that's able to dole out mass destruction, Fritz possesses the ability to take the racquet out of his opponents’ hands. It’s been over 20 years since an American man lifted one of tennis’s four major titles – can Fritz end the drought?

8. Holger Rune

One of just two teenagers on this list, Holger Rune has a bright future ahead. Already a Masters 1000 champion, becoming the only man to beat five top 10 players in the same tournament, Rune’s all-court pattern of play doesn’t allow his opponents to build any rhythm, while his first serve is only rivalled by his temper.

He's far more raw than the extremely polished Carlos Alcaraz, but there is no doubt he will become a permanent fixture in the ATP top 10 for years to come.

7. Jannik Sinner

Steadily rising through the rankings, the 21-year-old looks a solid bet to become the first male Italian Grand Slam champion. Despite his slight frame, Sinner’s backhand clocks in as one of the heaviest on tour, and his aggressive nature on the baseline has seen him come close to some of the tour’s biggest titles.

He’ll look to push on after finding the end of the road at the quarter finals at every Grand Slam in 2022.

6. Casper Ruud

Last year was the making of Ruud. With a forehand that’ll punch a hole in your racquet, he became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final then swiftly followed it up with another, though he lost both.

With a style not too dissimilar to a champion who would have no doubt featured on this list a few years ago, Dominic Thiem, Ruud has dragged his consistent clay court form to the hard courts. A tennis purist’s dream.

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

A game built on beauty and grace, modelled on a Swiss maestro, it’s arguable the similarities between Federer and Tsitsipas don’t end with their flowing locks. The Greek has all the tools to compete with the very best every time he steps on court with his rip-roaring forehand and wand-like backhand.

He has suffered crushing Grand Slam final defeats, including dropping a two-set lead to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open, but Tsitsipas is a ready-made future major champion.

4. Rafael Nadal

Reputation, class and a superb 2022 is enough to keep the great Spaniard on this list – for now – with 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 French Open triumphs to his name.

Facing Nadal on the Parisian red clay is arguably the toughest test in all of sport, let alone tennis. With longevity as impressive as his patented top spin forehand after going 18 straight years inside the top 10, you would be very brave to bet against a healthy Nadal when the majors roll around.

3. Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev rarely misses a tournament – or a backhand – and stands as one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour for years. He is a fascinating character for both his skills on the court and his interviews afterwards.

The former World N0.1 presents a problem for anyone and he seeks to wear down opponents with mammoth baseline rallies. He would be a multiple Grand Slam winner if he hadn’t run into Djokovic and Nadal twice each (won one, lost three).

2. Carlos Alcaraz

Spain’s new superstar has cleared every hurdle asked of him since he burst onto the tour at age 16. Already a Grand Slam champion (2022 US Open) and the youngest male World No.1 in history, it often seems no player has as much fun on the court as Alcaraz.

A human highlight reel, with every match delivering a point of the year candidate, Alcaraz's style of play is closer to the man above him on this list than the Spanish legend below him.

Bombastic, a brutal hitter with a dash of elegance, the men's game appears to be in great hands once the old guard hang up their racquets for the final time.

1. Novak Djokovic

The chasing pack would have to move mountains to dump the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion off top spot.

His brick-wall defence, elastic athleticism and steely mentality have seen Djokovic chase down legends' trophy tallies who were once far and away in the distance.

Djokovic is the only man to complete the career Grand Slam twice. He never knows when he is beaten and has dragged himself to 22 majors across his glittering career, sometimes clinching them in the most unlikely of circumstances (sorry, Roger fans).

It’s only a matter of time before Novak is sitting alone atop the mountain of Grand Slam champions.

