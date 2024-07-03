The men's game hasn't panned out how many would have expected since then, however.

Some felt Alcaraz would continue his unstoppable, exponential rise to the top, while others expected Djokovic to strike back like a wounded animal and reaffirm his place at the summit.

Instead, a third contender has burst his way to the world No.1 spot: Jannik Sinner. The Italian superstar triumphed in the Australian Open and will be determined to secure his second Grand Slam title in 2024.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2024 men's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

When is the Wimbledon 2024 men's final?

Wimbledon will draw to a close with the men's final on Sunday 14th July 2024.

It will mark the end of the 137th edition of The Championships.

What time is the Wimbledon 2024 men's final?

The Wimbledon men's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no further rain delays due to the Centre Court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2024 men's final

The men's final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 following a blockbuster encounter with Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish prodigy lost the first set, won two in a row – including a 6-1 demolition – then lost the fourth set to take the match all the way.

Alcaraz triumphed in the final set to mark his first Wimbledon title. Expect him to add more to his name over the course of his career.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.