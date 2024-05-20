The Pattern Challenge will see the sewers create denim A-line midi skirts, followed by turning a T-shirt into a brand new garment in the 90-minute Transformation Challenge.

In the final challenge, the sewers will meet their models and make an interpretation of a casual day dress.

Each sewer will be welcomed into the tent by new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe, but just how will each fare in the competition?

As the season kickstarts, here's everything you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee 2024.

When is The Great British Sewing Bee on TV?

Viewers can get in on all the sewing action on Tuesday 21st May at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Episodes will continue every Tuesday, with the next episode set to air on 28th May.

The Great British Sewing Bee cast

There are 12 new sewers all ready to prove they have what it takes to be named the best in Britain.

The cast of The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 are as follows:

Ailsa

Alex

Comfort

Don

Georgie

Janet

Lauren

Luke

Marcus

Neil

Pascha

Suzy

The Great British Sewing Bee judges

Patrick Grant and Esme Young will return as judges of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Speaking of the new season, Grant told Prima: "It's such a fun and jolly show, and the standard has got better and better. But it delivers some really important messages about finding joy in making your own clothes and embracing your style.

"They're all amazing people. They're so proud that they've made these things. Fifteen years ago, there's no way that this show could have existed."

Who won The Great British Sewing Bee 2023?

Asmaa. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

Asmaa won the competition last year, having beaten Mia and Tony R as they took on Glamour Week.

"I can't really put into words how I am feeling," Asmaa said after her win. "This is not real, this can't be me, it feels amazing.

"Amongst everything I have done in the last 45 years of my life, this has to top it all - not the medical degree, not anything else, this is it!"

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesday 21st May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.

