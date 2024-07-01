It was a big win for ITV, the broadcaster which aired the match, with an average of 15.6 million tuning in across the match itself – 66% of the available TV audience at the time and 89% for 16-34 year olds.

The total ITV coverage was watched by 11.3 million, the channel's biggest audience since the 2022 World Cup. Meanwhile, the match which aired directed after England v Slovakia, Spain v Georgia, peaked with 8.9 million viewers, giving ITV its best Sunday for over a decade.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the England v Slovakia match. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

ITV's Euros coverage is led by Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods, with expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up including Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Gael Clichy, Joleon Lescott, Ange Postecoglou, Danny Röhl and Christina Unkel.

England's first match of the tournament, their game against Serbia which aired on BBC One, got a peak audience of 14.92 million.

England will next play on Saturday 6th July at 5pm UK time in their quarter-final match against Switzerland, which will be held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

The Euro 2024 final will then take place on Sunday 14th July at 8pm in Berlin, with England hoping to make it all the way there after losing against Italy in the 2020 Euros final.

