The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify for the knockouts, while four of the third-placed teams will also receive a pass into the round of 16.

By the end of this week, we could see the first of the teams catching an early flight out of Germany - but for those who remain, the party is only just beginning.

The knockout rounds are certain to entertain, but who will reach them?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of teams left in Euro 2024.

Which teams are left in Euro 2024?

As of 5pm, Tuesday 18th June, no teams have yet been eliminated from the tournament.

That leaves 24 teams in the hunt to make it out of the group stages. The list below will be whittled down to just 16 ahead of the knock-out stages.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Netherlands, France, Poland, Austria

Netherlands, France, Poland, Austria Group E: Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania

Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania Group F: Portugal, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey

