The Tartan Army took hundreds of thousands of fans to the continent in support of their team, but Steve Clarke's men were eliminated after failing to defeat Hungary in their third match.

Scotland won't be lonely in the airport for long as two more teams are set to join them each day, with two third-place sides set to discover their fate by the end of the round.

From this weekend onwards, matches will be knockout showdowns across the board, meaning teams are one poor performance away from going home.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of which teams have been knocked out of Euro 2024.

Which teams have been knocked out of Euro 2024?

As of 12pm, Monday 24th June, one team has been knocked out of Euro 2024.

The full crop of 24 teams will be steadily eliminated throughout the course of the week, with the number set to be cut down to 16 by the end of the group stages.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from Euro 2024 at the time of writing.

Group A: Scotland

Group B: N/A

Group C: N/A

Group D: N/A

Group E: N/A

Group F: N/A

