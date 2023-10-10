Germany will host the finals tournament so have automatically qualified for the showpiece event – a good thing too considering their run of atrocious form and recent major tournament performances.

Aside from them, European nations will continue to battle it out for a place in the 24-team tournament over the course of 2023.

The final tournament draw will be hosted on 2nd December, but which teams will be in the hat?

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of all the teams who have qualified for Euro 2024, as well as those primed to make it.

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024?

So far, no teams have joined host nation Germany in the pot for the Euro 2024 finals draw, but they won't be alone for long.

Germany (hosts)

Which teams are close to Euro 2024 qualification?

Scotland – if they beat Spain on 12th October or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus, they will qualify.

England – if Ukraine draw with North Macedonia and England beat Italy on 17th October, they will qualify.

France – if France beat Netherlands on 13th October, they will qualify.

Belgium – if Belgium beat Austria on 13th October, they will qualify.

Austraia – if Austria beat Belgium on 13th October, they will qualify.

Slovenia – if Slovenia beat Finland on 14th October and Kazakhstan lose, they will qualify.

Denmark – if Denmark beat Kazakhstan on 14th October and Finland lose, they will qualify.

Portugal – if Portugal beat Slovakia on 13th October, they will qualify.

Which teams cannot qualify for Euro 2024?

There are no major shocks in the eliminated list so far, with many expected minnows unable to advance to the Finals. Russia have been banned from participation in UEFA competitions due to their invasion of Ukraine.

Gibraltar

Malta

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Russia (banned by UEFA)

San Marino

