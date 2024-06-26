As the team prepare themselves for their next match, we have now learned that midfielder Phil Foden has left the camp in Germany and returned home to the UK.

It is hoped that he will be back with the squad in time for Sunday's match, but why has he left? Here's everything you need to know.

Why has Phil Foden left England's Euros 2024 squad?

Phil Foden. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday 26th June that Foden, the 24-year-old midfielder who plays for Manchester City, had left the Three Lions' Euro 2024 camp in Germany to return to the UK.

The Football Association announced the news in a statement, saying he was returning home because of a "pressing family matter". It has since been reported that this is because of the birth of his third child.

Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke have two children, a son Ronnie, age five, and a daughter True, age two. They announced in April that they were expecting their third child.

Foden has so far started all three of England's Euro 2024 games, and he is expected to be back with the squad for their match at the Veltins Arena on Sunday.

The competition, which kicked off on Friday 14th June, will run for a month – until Sunday 14th July.

