Despite two below-par performances, England will win Group C if they beat Slovenia, while a draw will be enough to see them reach the knockout stages.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

If Denmark fail to beat Serbia elsewhere in Group C, England's result against Slovenia is irrelevant as Southgate's side will qualify regardless.

More like this

Slovenia's two group games against Denmark and Serbia have finished as draws - however, they looked set to win the latter before a 95th-minute equaliser, and Matjaž Kek's side could actually top Group C if they pull off a major upset and beat England.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for England v Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

England v Slovenia team news

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield experiment looks to be over after the Liverpool man was hooked before the hour mark against Denmark, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher likely to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Skipper Harry Kane will also keep his spot despite coming under heavy fire for his performance last time out.

Slovenia look set to name an unchanged starting XI on Tuesday, and England will have to keep an eye on RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

England v Slovenia predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.



Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Cerin, Elšnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Šeško.



Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.