Fifty more games will follow over the next month as 24 teams are trimmed to a final two, who will battle it out to become the winners of the 17th edition of the European Championship in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14th July.

There is nothing quite like a summer tournament, and fans across the continent are not going to be disappointed with what's on offer.

Starting today, there are games on every day throughout the group stages, and no shortage of action in the knockout rounds either.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Euro 2024 matches live on TV today, with a look ahead to tomorrow's fixtures.

Which Euro 2024 matches are on today? (Friday 14th June)

Group stage

Friday 14th June

Group A: Germany v Scotland (Munich, 8pm)

Euro 2024 matches tomorrow

Group stage

Saturday 15th June

Group A: Hungary v Switzerland (Cologne, 2pm)

Group B: Spain v Croatia (Berlin, 5pm)

Group B: Italy v Albania (Dortmund, 8pm)

