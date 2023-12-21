As well as four new celebrities taking part in the special, there will be a new face on hosting duties this year.

Actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe joins the show as its new host, replacing Sara Pascoe for the Christmas special and season 10 after she recently gave birth to her second child.

The news of Smith-Bynoe's hosting gig was announced back in October, with the official Sewing Bee X (formerly known as Twitter) account confirming the news.

The post read: "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year's Christmas Special and Series 10.⁣ (Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!) #SewingBee."

So, who is Kiell Smith-Bynoe? Read on for everything you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee host.

Who is Kiell Smith-Bynoe?

Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is an actor, best known for his role in the hit BBC comedy Ghosts as Mike Cooper.

After five glorious seasons, Ghosts will come to an end following one final send off in this year's Christmas special.

His other notable roles include Dean in Stath Lets Flats, Spence in Dreamland and Denzel in Live at the Moth Club.

He has also competed in various entertainment game shows, including Celebrity Catchphrase, Richard Osman's House of Games, Taskmaster and The Weakest Link.

Kiell previously took part in the 2021 Christmas special, sewing to his hearts content alongside Rev Kate Bottley, Antony Cotton and Anneka Rice.

Commenting on the news of his new hosting gig, Kiell wrote: "I got 99 problems but a stitch ain't one. Filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe as host of The Great British Sewing Bee Series 10."

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023 will air on BBC One on Thursday 21st December 2023 at 9pm.

