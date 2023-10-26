The post read: "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year’s Christmas Special and Series 10.⁣ (Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!) #SewingBee."

Sara Pascoe started presenting the show in season 8 after the departure of comedian Joe Lycett and, before him, Claudia Winkleman.

Season 9 aired earlier this year and saw Pascoe make a return, but she has since stepped back from presenting duties after giving birth to her second child.

Commenting on the picture herself, Pascoe wrote: "Love Kiell and can’t wait to watch."

Smith-Bynoe is a recognisable face to many, most notably for his recurring role in BBC comedy Ghosts.

The long-awaited fifth and final season saw Smith-Bynoe reprise his role as Mike, Charlotte Ritchie's on-screen husband who isn't able to see the ghosts like his wife, Alison.

Smith-Bynoe is also known for his roles in acclaimed Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats, Man Like Mobeen and Enterprice.

Posting the same picture of the trio on his own Instagram, the actor wrote: "I got 99 problems but a stitch ain't one.

"Filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe as host of The Great British Sewing Bee Series 10. (Is knitting anything to do with sewing? I dunno, I've learnt nothing, see ya sewn)."

Smith-Bynoe will be seen on our screens as the Sewing Bee presenter in the upcoming Christmas special, which usually boasts a celebrity line-up, with last year's featuring Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe, Eastenders' Natalie Cassidy, model and presenter Penny Lancaster and podcaster Rosie Ramsey.

The Christmas special and 10th season will also see the return of judges Grant and Young, who joined the show in 2016 and is a tutor at Central Saint Martins.

Grant is director at Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons, and has been a regular on television and radio as a commentator on the British fashion, clothing and textile industries.

While the line-up for the upcoming Christmas special isn't yet known, we're sure it'll be a delight as always.

The Great British Sewing Bee is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

