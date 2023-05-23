The ninth series of the beloved show airs this week on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with new episodes being released each week. Once more, we'll watch on as the new batch of contestants battle for the crown of the best amateur sewer in the country.

In the world of competition shows, none get quite as nostalgic and feel-good as The Great British Sewing Bee .

The 12 competitors will take on three challenges each week, with the new batch of contestants ranging in age from 20 to 73. If past seasons are anything to go by, we're in for an exciting range of challenges that will no doubt showcase the contestant's strengths and perhaps some weaknesses.

But of course, it wouldn't be a competition show without the daunting prospect of being sent home and each week, another sewer will be sent packing, as well as one sewer being awarded the Garment of the Week.

Sarah Pascoe, Patrick Grant and Esme Young are all back for the new series but what else can we expect from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023? Read on for everything you need to know.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 airs on BBC One on Wednesday 24th May at 8pm.

Its ninth season is set to consist of 10 episodes, like previous seasons.

The show initially began airing on BBC Two but from season 6 onwards, the competition moved to BBC One.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants

The Great British Sewing Bee S9: Patrick Grant, Esme Young, Mia. BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

The contestants for season 9 have now been announced, with each person vying for the crown of Britain’s Best Amateur Sewer. The BBC unveiled the new line-up of talent earlier this month so read on to find out more about each of them.

Asmaa – During the Iraq and Iran War, Asmaa would spend her time watching and learning from her grandmother who was a seamstress. She would hand sew the wardrobe for her dolls, using any scraps and remnants she could find. Now working as a consultant breast surgeon, Asmaa specialises in making underwear and has even created post-op bras for her breast cancer patients.

– During the Iraq and Iran War, Asmaa would spend her time watching and learning from her grandmother who was a seamstress. She would hand sew the wardrobe for her dolls, using any scraps and remnants she could find. Now working as a consultant breast surgeon, Asmaa specialises in making underwear and has even created post-op bras for her breast cancer patients. Catherine – A BAFTA award-winning video games designer, West Sussex-based Catherine invested in a sewing machine when she bought her first home and has been sewing ever since. She tries to dress sustainably and repurposes day dresses into underwear or other garments.

– A BAFTA award-winning video games designer, West Sussex-based Catherine invested in a sewing machine when she bought her first home and has been sewing ever since. She tries to dress sustainably and repurposes day dresses into underwear or other garments. Fauve – A trainee solicitor based in Swansea, Fauve is also a top golfer who has represented Wales in the Home Nationals. The sewing bug bit five years ago when she went along to a sewing class and made a peg bag. Now, she sews in the evenings and likes creating puff-sleeved feminine dresses.

– A trainee solicitor based in Swansea, Fauve is also a top golfer who has represented Wales in the Home Nationals. The sewing bug bit five years ago when she went along to a sewing class and made a peg bag. Now, she sews in the evenings and likes creating puff-sleeved feminine dresses. Gillie – Nottingham-based Gillie started sewing at the age of seven after her mother taught her how to thread a needle. She takes inspiration from French fashion, especially Coco Chanel and adores elegant designer clothing.

– Nottingham-based Gillie started sewing at the age of seven after her mother taught her how to thread a needle. She takes inspiration from French fashion, especially Coco Chanel and adores elegant designer clothing. Lauren – Initially training to be a barrister, Lauren now works as a sales assistant at a local home furnishings company in the Midlands so she can devote more time to her children. She first started to sew when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket, using her children's baby clothes and now, sews for herself having learnt from online tutorials.

– Initially training to be a barrister, Lauren now works as a sales assistant at a local home furnishings company in the Midlands so she can devote more time to her children. She first started to sew when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket, using her children's baby clothes and now, sews for herself having learnt from online tutorials. Lizzie – A creative director of her own graphics company, Bristol-based Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum, who passed away when she was young. Lizzie now sews as a way of staying connected to her and likes making clothes for her active lifestyle and for work.

– A creative director of her own graphics company, Bristol-based Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum, who passed away when she was young. Lizzie now sews as a way of staying connected to her and likes making clothes for her active lifestyle and for work. Matthew – Peterborough-based Matthew trained to be a dancer and has performed at the opening ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics, UEFA Champions League Final and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. When he's not sewing, Matthew works at a primary school as a teaching assistant and is influenced in his style by the drag scene, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

– Peterborough-based Matthew trained to be a dancer and has performed at the opening ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics, UEFA Champions League Final and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. When he's not sewing, Matthew works at a primary school as a teaching assistant and is influenced in his style by the drag scene, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Maria – Costa Rica-born Maria works as an A&E nurse in Fife and uses sewing as the ultimate unwind after a stressful shift. Her mother taught her the basics but she's largely self-taught and enjoys making clothes, as well as handbags and purses which has led her to dabble in leatherwork.

– Costa Rica-born Maria works as an A&E nurse in Fife and uses sewing as the ultimate unwind after a stressful shift. Her mother taught her the basics but she's largely self-taught and enjoys making clothes, as well as handbags and purses which has led her to dabble in leatherwork. Mia – Mia is this year's youngest sewer at age 20 and started sewing during lockdown after her mum bought a sewing machine. She was meant to go to university but deferred for two years and fell in love with sewing in that time. She now hopes to sew professionally and has applied to study costume design, which she is due to start after the show.

– Mia is this year's youngest sewer at age 20 and started sewing during lockdown after her mum bought a sewing machine. She was meant to go to university but deferred for two years and fell in love with sewing in that time. She now hopes to sew professionally and has applied to study costume design, which she is due to start after the show. Tony R – Previously having worked as a high-flying manager in a manufacturing firm, Tony would often keep himself busy on long-haul flights to the Far East where he lived with crocheting and knitting. After changing careers three years ago, he pulled out his wife’s old sewing machine to and has since made himself cycling gear and his own wardrobe influenced by 90s skater fashion.

– Previously having worked as a high-flying manager in a manufacturing firm, Tony would often keep himself busy on long-haul flights to the Far East where he lived with crocheting and knitting. After changing careers three years ago, he pulled out his wife’s old sewing machine to and has since made himself cycling gear and his own wardrobe influenced by 90s skater fashion. Tony W – A primary school teacher in Essex, Tony was actually influenced to take up sewing after watching the show's first season. He has run a sewing club for children and mainly sews for himself, often opting for big bold fabric patterns for his shirts and tailored waistcoats.

– A primary school teacher in Essex, Tony was actually influenced to take up sewing after watching the show's first season. He has run a sewing club for children and mainly sews for himself, often opting for big bold fabric patterns for his shirts and tailored waistcoats. Vicki – Working as a police dispatcher, Vicki often uses sewing as a release for what can often be a stressful job. Her love of sewing began as a child when her grandmother taught her to sew a straight line and she went on to sew her children's handmade outfits. Now, she sews to be able to dress how she likes and believes sewing has enabled her to express that one size does not fit all.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 presenter

The Great British Sewing Bee S9: Sara Pascoe, Esme Young, Patrick Grant, presenter Sara Pascoe with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant BBC/Love Productions,James Stack

The Great British Sewing Bee has since a few different faces at the presenting helm over the years with Claudia Winkleman presenting the first four seasons, Joe Lycett taking over for seasons five to seven and Sara Pascoe stepping in for season eight.

Once again, Pascoe returns to the series and there's no doubt that her humour will be a hilarious tonic for yet another series of the sewing competition.

The comedian and presenter has most recently presented BBC Two's Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe, but is best known for appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown for Channel 4, QI, Taskmaster and Mock the Week, to name a few.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 judges

It wouldn't be a series of The Great British Sewing Bee without our judges now, would it?

Returning for season 9 are Patrick Grant and Esme Young, who will be on hand to judge the competitor's creations and bestow one lucky person with the title of Garment of the Week and have the not-very-nice job of sending people home.

Young joined the show in 2016 and is a tutor at Central Saint Martins where she has taught some of Britain's top designers and worked as a costume designer on films like Bridget Jones's Diary and The Beach.

Grant's career in fashion has spanned over a decade after leaving a career in engineering. He took over as director at Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons back in 2005 and has been a regular on television and radio as a commentator on the British fashion, clothing and textile industries.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns at 8pm on Wednesday 24th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

