The BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee returns for a New Year special, featuring a batch of celebrities who’ll be showing off their tailoring skills.

The one-off episode will see Sara Pascoe stepping into Joe Lycett’s shoes as she takes over hosting duties, as resident judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant return to the panel.

Hoping to impress the experts with their stitch work will be Drag Rave UK winner Lawrence Chaney, actress Rose Matafeo, journalist Kirsty Wark, and singer-songwriter Claire Richards – who is known for being part of ’90s pop group Steps.

The celebs will set up their sewing stations in the show’s filming location, as they go head-to-head in a series of challenges.

So, where exactly is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

The filming location for The Great British Sewing Bee has changed over the years.

For the Great British Sewing Bee 2021 Christmas special, the show moved to a new location at a former textile mill, which some viewers identified as Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley. It’s likely the New Year special will also take place here.

The show was filmed in The Chainstore on Trinity Buoy Wharf for series seven in 2021, which is just across the Thames from the O2 Arena.

In 2020, the series took place in London’s Bermondsey, in the heart of the capital’s historical textiles quarter.

Before that, the 2019 series was filmed at 47/49 Tanner Street, which is also the location of Dragon’s Den. It’s located right near Tower Bridge.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special will air on BBC One on Thursday, 30th December at 9pm.