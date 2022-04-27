Who is Sara Pascoe? Meet The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 host

With stitchers from all over the country entering the workroom, fabrics are set to fly as the contestants compete for the title of Garment of the Week.

BBC One's The Great British Sewing Bee returns for its 2022 season this week, with 12 amateur crafters hoping to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young with their sewing skills.

The contestants aren't the only newbies in the sewing room, with The Great British Sewing Bee getting a brand new host for its eighth season – comedian Sara Pascoe. But where have you seen her before?

Here's everything you need to know about Sara Pascoe.

Who is Sara Pascoe?

Sara Pascoe on The Great British Sewing Bee BBC

Sara Pascoe is a comedian and actress, who is best known for appearing on panel shows like QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Mock the Week.

She has also acted in comedies such as The Thick of It, Campus, Pramface and Twenty Twelve, in which she played Coco Lomax, reprising the role in W1A.

In 2020, she starred in her own sitcom Out of Her Mind – a BBC Two show in which Pascoe plays a fictionalised version of herself.

As for comedy, Pascoe has appeared on Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie to You?, Hypothetical, Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster. She also competed on The Celebrity Chase in 2017 and a celebrity version of The Great British Sewing Bee on Boxing Day 2020.

She currently hosts the Dave comedy shows Comedians Giving Lectures and Guessable.

Who previously hosted The Great British Sewing Bee?

Joe Lycett – the former host of The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee has been fronted by three different hosts over the last eight seasons, with Claudia Winkleman presenting the show for the first four runs.

Comedian and presenter Joe Lycett then took over as the face of the show for season 5 in 2019 before passing on the baton to Sara Pascoe.

Speaking to BBC News about Pascoe becoming the new host, Lycett said he was "absolutely thrilled".

"I loved the three series I did, but I can't wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home," he added.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns at 8pm on Wednesday 27th April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.