Season 8 of the much-loved competition features new host Sara Pascoe taking over from fellow comedian Joe Lycett, and returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back on BBC One on Wednesday (April 27th), and the 12 ambitious sewers taking part on the show have been unveiled.

The talented home sewers hoping to impress the judges with their creations are: Man Yee, Annie, Cristian, Brogan, Mitch, Marni, Steve, Debora, Richy, Gill, Chichi, and Angela.

They will have to compete in three challenges until one remaining contestant is crowned best seamstress. The tasks include the pattern challenge, in which they will chose fabric from the haberdashery to all make the same pattern. The second is the Transformation Challenge, which will test their creativity and imagination as they're given 90 minutes to turn items of old clothing into something new and exciting. Finally, the ultimate test is Made to Measure, which will see the participants fitting to a real life model, having planned the outfit in advance.

Allow us to introduce the 12 contestants taking part below.

Angela

Instagram: @sewange

Angela, from Lancashire, has 50 years of sewing experience, and won an award for her work as a school nurse during the pandemic. She is an NHS health visitor and school nurse, which she balances with her hobbies of gardening, walking and sewing, obviously.

Annie

Instagram: @madeby_annie_

Annie, who lives in Surrey with her boyfriend, credits her grandmother as her inspiration to start sewing. She currently works as a buyer for a high street fashion brand.

Brogan

Instagram: @/the_crafty_pie

Brogan is originally from Edinburgh but now teaches Spanish and French at a secondary school in Derbyshire. she got into sewing after watching series 1 of Sewing Bee as a child, and loves making clothes for her sausage dog, Roger.

Debra

Instagram: @debragoldenzebra

Debra began sewing aged 9, and takes inspiration from luxury designers like Erdem, Gucci and Chanel. She works for a multinational company and likes to dress up in some of her more colourful designer-inspired creations to brighten up the workplace.

Cristian

Instagram: @cristian_mrsn

Cristian grew up near Transylvania as one of six children, and learned to sew by watching his mother making her own garments. He moved to the UK four years ago and he is now the manager of a high street store in London.

Chichi

Instagram: @saychichis

Chichi is originally from Zimbabwe and grew up in Somerset and Hampshire, before moving to London. She enjoys making creations from recycled fabrics and transforming vintage clothing. She has a penchant for animal print.

Gill

Gill first tried sewing when her husband bought her a machine three years ago and it was love at first stitch and she's never looked back. She taught herself to sew, and works as a public health intelligence analyst, insisting that her love for numbers helps her in her sewing.

Man Yee

Instagram: @manyee.woo

Man Yee was born in Hong Kong and moved to Portsmouth as a child. Her sewing journey began a decade ago when she and her friends wanted to dress up as Japanese anime characters for Comic Con, so she asked her aunt to teach her how to sew. She works as an actuary and lives with her boyfriend in London.

Marni

Instagram: @marnibettyvet

Marni was born in Canada and is a Canadian First Nation member of the Maliseet tribe, and has been sewing for 35 years. Her signature style is using unique embellishments such as discarded feathers combined with recycled clothing and charity shop finds.

Mitch

Instagram: @mitchbridgewater

Mitch taught himself to sew by reading books and studying online videos, and has a passion for loud fabric. . He now runs a university theatre in Cumbria, working behind the scenes and directing when he gets the chance.

Richy

Instagram: @the_back_stitch_boys

Richy enjoys creating historical garments, often burying himself in books or heading to a museum for research. His trademark is a homemade bowtie, of which he has over 50. He's a professional baker at an independent cafe where he works with his partner of 15 years

Steve

Instagram: @szczepan_cowling

Steve took up sewing as a lockdown hobby and now sews for at least two hours a day. Growing up in Essex, he moved to Newcastle with his girlfriend of 16 years after giving up his office job and is now a full time running coach.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns to BBC One on Wednesday 27 April at 8pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

