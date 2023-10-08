The show became a breakout hit, attracting fans of all ages, which encouraged the creatives to stick together on follow-up projects such as Shakespeare spoof Bill and Sky sitcom Yonderland.

Following the enormous success of Ghosts, fans will be hoping that further collaborations are on the table and Rickard has told RadioTimes.com that they are certainly exploring options.

"There's various things that we're looking at and working on," he explained. "The first of them was [that] we started talking about this book [Ghosts: The Button House Archives] from series two onwards."

The companion book is written by the six creators and presents fans with in-universe records, cuttings and artefacts that offer a window into the lives of the ghosts before they met their untimely fates.

Rickard continued: "We really wanted to write it all ourselves, use it as a way to cover that material that we couldn't fit in the show and things like that.

"We wanted to do it properly and that was going to take time that we didn't have [until Ghosts ended]. And there were a number of other things which sort of fell into that same category."

Of course, the creatives won't be doing everything together in their post-Ghosts career, with Rickard saying their ambition is to enjoy a healthy mix of group work and individual pursuits.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to maintain that balance of going off and doing our own thing... and then coming back and doing more stuff together," he said.

"We've all said the most fun we have doing anything in any year is when we get back together. Particularly when we were doing Ghosts, you're going out to a big house in the country with your mates for a couple of months."

Rickard added: "It was like a big, weird holiday where the hours were too long and no one was getting drunk. Just a lovely experience working with them – despite it being 15 long years, we still have a good laugh."

Fans had been bracing themselves for an emotional farewell to Button House with the season 5 finale, but it was recently revealed that the show would return one final time for a Christmas special later this year.

Ghosts seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

