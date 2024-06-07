The first step toward that goal will be getting out of Group C. That looks like a fairly straightforward task on paper, with England drawn alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

The top two sides from each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stages - but the Three Lions will want to finish top to quieten any doubters and ensure they avoid another big hitter in the round of 16.

Scotland face hosts Germany on Friday night, but Southgate and his players will have to wait until Sunday to get their tournament going.

RadioTimes.com brings you the lowdown of all of England's fixtures at Euro 2024, including details about their next match.

When do England play next at Euro 2024?

England will play Serbia on Sunday 16th June at 8pm UK time in the Euro 2024 Group Stage.

The game will be held at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, the 50,000-capacity home of Schalke.

England fixtures and results (Euro 2024)

England were drawn in Group C alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Serbia v England – Sunday 16th June (8pm)

Denmark v England – Thursday 20th June (5pm)

England v Slovenia – Tuesday 25th June (8pm)

