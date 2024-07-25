The series, which takes the art of deception to new heights, saw ten pairs of contestants go head-to-head in a game of case swapping and bluffing in order to uncover which case had the coveted £250,000 cash prize.

The Fortune Hotel sure managed to grip viewers, with the show reaching a series high of 3.1 million viewers. It has continued to grip audiences across ITVX also with The Fortune Hotel amassing 5.9 million streams.

Filming for the new series will kick off later this year in the Caribbean, with season 2 set to air in 2025. But if you watched season 1 and fancy yourself as having a chance at winning, why not apply for the show yourself? Casting is now open so if you fancy your chances, you can register your interest at www.shortaudition.com/thefortunehotel.

As per the synopsis: "Each episode, the contestants have the chance to try to uncover who has which case through playing compelling challenges, in the ultimate game of cat and mouse and tactical manoeuvre.

"The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap in the seductive Lady Luck bar where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case. Have the couple with the life-changing sum of cash managed to bluff and blag their way free of suspicion? Or will their case be ruthlessly taken off them? And who will be left holding the case containing the Early Checkout Card?"

On the announcement of season 2, director of reality and acquisitions at ITV, Paul Mortimer, said: “The Fortune Hotel proved to be genuine, talked about television, captivating the audience from start to finish with its ingenious format and numerous twists and turns. Highly acclaimed by viewers and the Press, we're thrilled to be bringing this wonderful show back for a second season."

Executive producer for Tuesday's Child, Steph Harris, also said: “We're thrilled to be opening the doors of the Fortune Hotel again and can't wait to see who will be checking in to play a gripping game of subterfuge and are already planning lots of deliciously devious surprises to ensure our guests never get too comfortable during their stay.”

The Fortune Hotel season 1 is available to stream on ITVX.

