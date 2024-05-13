The Fortune Hotel cast: Meet the line-up of ITV’s new reality show
Stephen Mangan hosts the new reality show.
Reality TV fans get ready, because there is a new series that is about to take you on a wild, wild ride.
The Fortune Hotel will be opening its doors tonight (Monday 13th May) and invites viewers "into a luxury Caribbean resort filled with glamour, opulence and deception".
Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the eight-part series will see 10 pairs battle it out for £250,000 that is inside on very special briefcase. The aim of the game is simple: avoid getting an early checkout and be holding the all-important briefcase by the end of the show.
The teams will go through thrilling challenges as the mystery ramps up like never before.
But are the brave pairs taking on this challenge? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Fortune Hotel.
The Fortune Hotel cast
- Jae and Cherish
- Claire and Daniel
- Gary and Lesley
- Jen and Susan
- Scott and Tommy
- Abbie and Tracey
- Chloe and Louie
- Samm and Aysha
- Jo-Anne and Will
- Adam and Michael
Learn more about the pairs below!
Jae and Cherish
Age: 30
Job: Singer-songwriter and Artist
Location: South London
Best friends Jae and Cherish want to write their own history in this new adventure on The Fortune Hotel.
"The opportunity that presented itself seemed like a very interesting one at the time and it was throughout the whole process," Cherish said as for why she chose to take part.
"It think it was also an opportunity for us to travel as best friends and compete for a life changing amount of money in the Caribbean."
Claire and Daniel
Age: 43
Job: Commercial director and Barrister
Location: Gloucestershire
Married couple Claire and Daniel always embrace adventure and wanted to do something together like The Fortune Hotel.
Daniel said: "The weather was also a big factor and the opportunity for us to share an experience enticed us as parents because we don't often get to spend time together just the two of us."
Gary and Lesley
Age: 60 and 55
Job: N/A
Location: Suffolk
One of the biggest perks of The Fortune Hotel for Gary Lesley was the free holiday in the Caribbean, as well as meeting "an array of people you wouldn't meet in everyday life".
"Everyone was so lovely, the cast and crew were incredible," said Gary.
Jen and Susan
Age: 44 and 39
Job: Executive assistant and Investigator
Location: Lanarkshire
When Jen first came across the casting advert for The Fortune Hotel, she remember thinking it resembled "White Lotus meets Glass Onion meets The Traitors" and immediately thought her and her best friend Susan would be "amazing" at it.
Scott and Tommy
Age: 19
Job: Bartender and Hairstylist apprentice
Location: North London
As for why Tommy and Scott chose to take on The Fortune Hotel? "Two best friends bluffing our way to get 250k whilst being in the sun was a no brainer," said Tommy.
While viewers will have to wait and see who gets their hands on the prize money, if Tommy were win it he would pay off his parents mortgage and invest the money, which Scott echoed.
Abbie and Tracey
Age: 51 and 18
Job: Skincare Consultant and Student
Location: Cardiff
If mother and daughter Abbie and Tracey won the series, Tracey would spend it on a VIP ticket to Tom Jones and cover her children's university fees.
As for Abbie, she said: "I'd want to use the money to go travelling as well as putting some money towards a mortgage."
Chloe and Louie
Age: 38 and 22
Job: Aesthetics practitioner and Skincare specialist
Location: Bolton
Best friends Chloe and Louie had the best time staying at The Fortune Hotel, even noting it was the most memorable experience during filming.
Chloe said: "Living in the hotel, no holiday will ever compare, it was out of this world. Even during the filming, I just kept thinking to myself this is the life!"
Louie echoed this and added that exploring the Caribbean and meeting the locals was "incredible".
Samm and Aysha
Age: 30
Job: Content creator and construction worker
Location: London
Married couple Samm and Aysha have never travelled together before and so "it was almost like a honeymoon for us without the relaxation and chill".
Jo-Anne and Will
Age: 55 and 20
Job: Digital marketing executive and Events organiser and Technical instructor and Mental health worker
Location: Sheffield
Mother and son duo Jo-Anne and Will wanted to take on an opportunity of a lifetime that they wouldn't usually do together.
As for how Jo-Anne got roped into it, she said: "I didn't have much choice, I was pegging the washing out and Will told me about the opportunity, the next thing I know I was on a plane to the Caribbean."
Adam and Michael
Age: 37 and 35
Job: Bricklayer and Landscaper
Location: Bognor Regis
As viewers will know, £250,000 is up for grabs and if best friends Adam and Michael were to win the prize, Adam would want to go on "an amazing family holiday" with his girlfriend and son.
Michael echoed a similar sentiment, adding he would love to take his daughter to Disney and "spoil her with whatever she wanted".
The Fortune Hotel airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.
