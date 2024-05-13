Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the eight-part series will see 10 pairs battle it out for £250,000 that is inside on very special briefcase. The aim of the game is simple: avoid getting an early checkout and be holding the all-important briefcase by the end of the show.

The teams will go through thrilling challenges as the mystery ramps up like never before.

But are the brave pairs taking on this challenge? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Fortune Hotel.

More like this

The Fortune Hotel cast

Jae and Cherish

Claire and Daniel

Gary and Lesley

Jen and Susan

Scott and Tommy

Abbie and Tracey

Chloe and Louie

Samm and Aysha

Jo-Anne and Will

Adam and Michael

Learn more about the pairs below!

Jae and Cherish

Jae and Cherish. ITV

Age: 30

Job: Singer-songwriter and Artist

Location: South London

Best friends Jae and Cherish want to write their own history in this new adventure on The Fortune Hotel.

"The opportunity that presented itself seemed like a very interesting one at the time and it was throughout the whole process," Cherish said as for why she chose to take part.

"It think it was also an opportunity for us to travel as best friends and compete for a life changing amount of money in the Caribbean."

Claire and Daniel

Claire and Daniel. ITV

Age: 43

Job: Commercial director and Barrister

Location: Gloucestershire

Married couple Claire and Daniel always embrace adventure and wanted to do something together like The Fortune Hotel.

Daniel said: "The weather was also a big factor and the opportunity for us to share an experience enticed us as parents because we don't often get to spend time together just the two of us."

Gary and Lesley

Lesley and Gary. ITV

Age: 60 and 55

Job: N/A

Location: Suffolk

One of the biggest perks of The Fortune Hotel for Gary Lesley was the free holiday in the Caribbean, as well as meeting "an array of people you wouldn't meet in everyday life".

"Everyone was so lovely, the cast and crew were incredible," said Gary.

Jen and Susan

Jen and Susan. ITV

Age: 44 and 39

Job: Executive assistant and Investigator

Location: Lanarkshire

When Jen first came across the casting advert for The Fortune Hotel, she remember thinking it resembled "White Lotus meets Glass Onion meets The Traitors" and immediately thought her and her best friend Susan would be "amazing" at it.

Scott and Tommy

Scott and Tommy. ITV

Age: 19

Job: Bartender and Hairstylist apprentice

Location: North London

As for why Tommy and Scott chose to take on The Fortune Hotel? "Two best friends bluffing our way to get 250k whilst being in the sun was a no brainer," said Tommy.

While viewers will have to wait and see who gets their hands on the prize money, if Tommy were win it he would pay off his parents mortgage and invest the money, which Scott echoed.

Abbie and Tracey

Abby and Tracey. ITV

Age: 51 and 18

Job: Skincare Consultant and Student

Location: Cardiff

If mother and daughter Abbie and Tracey won the series, Tracey would spend it on a VIP ticket to Tom Jones and cover her children's university fees.

As for Abbie, she said: "I'd want to use the money to go travelling as well as putting some money towards a mortgage."

Chloe and Louie

Louie and Chloe. ITV

Age: 38 and 22

Job: Aesthetics practitioner and Skincare specialist

Location: Bolton

Best friends Chloe and Louie had the best time staying at The Fortune Hotel, even noting it was the most memorable experience during filming.

Chloe said: "Living in the hotel, no holiday will ever compare, it was out of this world. Even during the filming, I just kept thinking to myself this is the life!"

Louie echoed this and added that exploring the Caribbean and meeting the locals was "incredible".

Samm and Aysha

Samm and Aysha. ITV

Age: 30

Job: Content creator and construction worker

Location: London

Married couple Samm and Aysha have never travelled together before and so "it was almost like a honeymoon for us without the relaxation and chill".

Jo-Anne and Will

Jo-Anne and Will. ITV

Age: 55 and 20

Job: Digital marketing executive and Events organiser and Technical instructor and Mental health worker

Location: Sheffield

Mother and son duo Jo-Anne and Will wanted to take on an opportunity of a lifetime that they wouldn't usually do together.

As for how Jo-Anne got roped into it, she said: "I didn't have much choice, I was pegging the washing out and Will told me about the opportunity, the next thing I know I was on a plane to the Caribbean."

Adam and Michael

Adam and Michael. ITV

Age: 37 and 35

Job: Bricklayer and Landscaper

Location: Bognor Regis

As viewers will know, £250,000 is up for grabs and if best friends Adam and Michael were to win the prize, Adam would want to go on "an amazing family holiday" with his girlfriend and son.

Michael echoed a similar sentiment, adding he would love to take his daughter to Disney and "spoil her with whatever she wanted".

The Fortune Hotel airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.