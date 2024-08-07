In a new series based in the UK, hosts Matt and Emma Willis will follow along the journeys of newly engaged couples as they attempt to find their perfect match and, ideally, marry them!

But as this is Love Is Blind, things may not go as planned. After getting engaged, the couples will face a brand new dynamic in which they'll move in together, meet one another's families and plan their wedding before walking down the aisle.

Among the couples hoping to make it down the aisle is Maria and Tom, whose relationship blossomed across the first four episodes.

But who are they and why are they looking for love in the pods? Read on to find out more about the Love Is Blind UK couple.

Who is Maria?

Maria for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Make-up artist

Location: Southampton

Instagram: @mariabenkh

Maria is a 30-year-old make-up artist from Southampton, and in the pods, she is hoping to find a traditional relationship and wants to find a man who can protect and care for her.

A self-described fiery, outgoing and passionate woman, Maria isn't afraid to speak her mind.

Who is Tom?

Tom for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 38

Job: PR and advertising consultant

Location: London

Instagram: @stroudtom

Tom is a 38-year-old PR and advertising consultant from London, and having been single for six years, he is now ready to fall in love and share his life with someone special.

He says his 30s have been focused on personal growth and preparing to settle down.

Are Love Is Blind's Maria and Tom still together?

With only four episodes of Love Is Blind UK available to watch on Netflix, it is currently unknown if Maria and Tom are still together beyond the pods.

The pair have had quite the wholesome journey in and outside the pods, but Tom did have to make a tough decision between Maria and Natasha.

In the preview, Tom meets Natasha for the first time as she tells him what a "wonderful" person he is, but it appears Maria doesn't have anything to worry about.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to upcoming episodes to see if Maria and Tom will go the distance. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

