As ever, the singles will get to know one another all by hearing each other's voices, testing if an emotional connection trumps finding a physical one in the first instance, before they get engaged and plan a wedding!

Among this year's couples is Catherine and Freddie, whose love story will no doubt have viewers rooting for them as the episodes continue.

With just four episodes available on Netflix so far, why not learn a bit more about the pair? Read on for all you need to know about Love Is Blind UK couple Catherine and Freddie.

Who is Catherine?

Catherine for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Dental nurse

Location: Jersey

Job: @catrichards94

Catherine is a 29-year-old dental nurse from Jersey, and it's where she lives that she believes is hampering her chances of finding an eligible bachelor - needing to cast her net further afield.

Catherine was adopted as a baby and has never met a man who understands how this has shaped her life, and this has impacted her relationships.

Who is Freddie?

Freddie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Funeral director

Location: Bolton

Job: @freddieppowell

Gym-loving Freddie is a 32-year-old funeral director from Bolton.

Freddie was brought up by his mum and is very close to his brother Jack, who has Down's syndrome. He says the empathy their bond has instilled in him has helped in his career as a funeral director.

A romantic at heart, Freddie isn't keen on being single, and is hoping to find someone he can buy flowers for, take to dinner and travel the world with.

Are Love Is Blind's Catherine and Freddie still together?

With only four episodes of Love Is Blind UK available to watch on Netflix, it is currently unknown if Catherine and Freddie are still together beyond the pods.

The pair hit it off immediately in the pods, and while Catherine had a connection elsewhere with Ollie, her heart was with Freddie and the pair got engaged.

In the preview for the next batch of episodes, Catherine can be seen telling her friends: "If I think it's a no, I will not be there to walk down that aisle."

And it appears there may be a rocky road ahead, as Freddie is then told: "Take it on board from me as your sister, I just worry that something's not quite right."

Viewers will have to stay tuned to upcoming episodes to see if Catherine and Freddie will go the distance. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

