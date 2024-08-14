While the pair had an incredibly strong connection in the pods, Nicole had a romantic connection with Sam and ultimately decided it was him who she wanted to settle down with. However just days after their engagement, Nicole called it off after feeling something wasn't right.

Enter Benaiah! In the latest batch of episodes, Nicole and Benaiah met for the first time outside of the pods. He proposed to her and she said yes! The pair then embarked on the experiment as an engaged couple and will soon make the all-important decision at the altar.

Wondering who the duo are and whether they're still together, read on for all you need to know about the Love Is Blind UK couple.

Who is Nicole?

Nicole for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Head of brand and marketing

Location: Surrey

Instagram: @theholisticnicole

Nicole is a 29-year-old brand and marketing head from Surrey. She has mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage and has lived in Ghana but is now settled in the UK.

After being previously married but divorced shortly after, Nicole threw herself into her career but still believes there is love after divorce and is hoping to be second time lucky.

Who is Benaiah?

Benaiah for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Structural landscaper

Location: Preston

Instagram: @benaiahgb

Benaiah is a 33-year-old structural landscaper from Preston.

Globe-trotting Benaiah has been single for 11 years after he found it difficult to recover from his last relationship.

A lover of the outdoors and adventure, Benaiah was yearning for a deeper connection with someone and finally felt ready to let his guard down and open up in the pods.

Are Love Is Blind's Nicole and Benaiah still together?

While there are only two episodes left of Love Is Blind UK, the weddings are still yet to air and so, it is currently unknown if Nicole and Benaiah are still together beyond the pods.

The couple have had some bumps in the road in their relationship after they both came face-to-face with Sam at a party with the rest of their friends from the pods. While at the party, Nicole returned her ring and bracelet to Sam and Benaiah was less than keen to speak to him.

However things are looking up after they met each other's parents, who, while they have their hesitations, are rooting for the couple to make it to the altar. As are we!

Viewers will have to stay tuned to the final batch of episodes to see if Nicole and Benaiah will go the distance. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

