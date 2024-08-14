One of those major questions was: What happened between Nicole and Sam?!

As seen at the end of episode 4, while the other couples made it on their pre-honeymoon, Nicole and Sam didn't manage to make it that far, and their engagement was called off in the final moment.

In the second batch of episodes, Nicole has moved on and is looking to settle things with Sam, who in the process ruffles some feathers with Benaiah.

With all that going on, read on for everything you need to know about Sam - one of the Love Is Blind UK cast members.

Who is Sam on Love Is Blind UK?

Sam for Love Is Blind UK. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Product design manager

Location: London

Instagram: @sam_klein

Sam is a 31-year-old product design manager from London, and as per his LinkedIn, has worked across esports in his career.

Sam believes his career progression has come at a cost, as it has left him with little time to find love.

Having had his heart broken twice, Sam entered the experiment hoping that the next person to come into his life would be the third time lucky.

Outside of the pods, Sam enjoys travelling, and says he often feels the pressure from his mum to find The One.

Where is Sam now?

Right now, it appears Sam is living his best life. From the looks of his Instagram, Sam has been travelling and has visited Dubai in recent months.

However, due to the show still airing and with more episodes to be released, it isn't clear what romantic life is like for Sam beyond the pods.

With the reunion episode confirmed to be released on Monday 26th August, we can expect plenty of burning questions to be answered!

