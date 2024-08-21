In a one-off special, Stephen will be thrust out of his comfort zone to see "if he can truly unearth the adventurer within".

As per the synopsis, Ant & Dec will send Stephen somewhere he has never been, "in an effort to help to test his resolve and push his boundaries".

It continues: "Stephen will encounter epic locations, exotic cultures and cuisines, incredible people and places and exhilarating activities he would never have chosen for himself.

"So, will this ultimate immersive experience make Stephen finally embrace the unknown and unleash his inner traveller?"

With travelling and adventure never being on his list of "favourite things", the TV presenter is certainly nervous to say the least.

In a statement about the series, Mulhern said: "This project sort of feels like the world's worst bucket list! There are lots of things I love in life, just as much as there are things I don't like; fancy food, exotic places, and even the sound of the cutlery scraping on the food tins on I'm a Celebrity can tip me over the edge!

"I've never even had a cup of coffee... so don't get me started on avocado. In this case, I can't help but feel I’m going to be facing them all!

"I like to have a lot of laughs during the shows I present, but I've got a sense you’ll be seeing a lot more emotions than just laughter on this journey. I hope you enjoy it, and please wish me luck!"

As for Ant & Dec, well, they can't wait to see what Stephen gets up to!

Speaking of the series, Dec said: "We can't wait to send Stephen off on his exotic journey of self-discovery and see what he uncovers."

Ant added: "It's going to be a lot of fun, for us mainly - not so much for Stephen!"

The Accidental Tourist is coming to ITV and ITVX in 2025.

